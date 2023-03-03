The inaugural season of Women's Premier League is about to be underway. The league will open with the clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on March 4, Saturday. Ahead of that, the official broadcasters of WPL 2023 in India, Sports 18 and JioCinema share the list of the commentary panel who will commentate in the upcoming edition and will bring a new and different experience to the fans. Several significant names of Women's cricket like Anjum Chopra, Punam Raut, Kate Cross and Veda Krishnamurthy will be part of the commentary panel.

WPL 2023 Commentary Panel Announced

Commentators in WPL on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema: Aakash Chopra, Venkatesh Prasad, Anjum Chopra, Punam Raut, Reema Malhotra, Veda Krishnamurthy, Natalie Germanos, Kate Cross, Mel Jones, Zaheer Khan, Parthiv Patel. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)