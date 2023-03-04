The long wait is finally over as the WPL 2023 trophy gets unveiled by the captains of the five franchises after the opening ceremony. Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy took the cover of the trophy off together and revealed the shining, golden trophy of the Women's Premier League 2023 which the franchises will fight for in the next one month.

WPL Trophy Unveiled

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20)

