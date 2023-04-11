2022 U-19 World Cup winning India team's captain Yash Dhull finally gets his IPL debut as he makes way in the Delhi Capitals eleven against Mumbai Indians at Firoz Shah Kotla, replacing Rilee Rossouw as confirmed by David Warner. Mustafizur Rahman also gets a game as he replaces injured Khaleel Ahmed. Jofra Archer is yet to be available and that makes Rilee Merdith feature once again in the MI lineup. Nehal Wadhera returns to the eleven as well.

Yash Dhull Gets IPL Debut

A moment for Yash Dhull to savour 👌 He makes his IPL debut tonight 👏🏻👏🏻 Go well 👍👍#TATAIPL | #DCvMI | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/LkUchSK22y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)