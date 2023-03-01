Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a spectacular 213, while Abhimanyu Easwaran struck 154 as the Rest of India scored 381/3 against Madhya Pradesh on Day 1 of the Irani Cup 2022-23 on Wednesday, March 1. After skipper Mayank Agarwal's early dismissal, Easwaran and Jaiswal stitched a 371-run partnership that took the Rest of India to a position of dominance. But Madhya Pradesh fought back by dismissing both batters in quick succession and at stumps, Saurabh Kumar and Baba Indrajith were at the crease. For Madhya Pradesh, Avesh Khan was the most successful bowler with figures of 2/51. Cheteshwar Pujara Dismissal Video: Watch Nathan Lyon Castle Indian Batter As Ball Spins Back Sharply to Crash Into Middle and Leg Stump During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran Shine for ROI against MP

2⃣1⃣3⃣ for @ybj_19 1⃣5⃣4⃣ for Abhimanyu Easwaran A mighty batting display from Rest of India as they ended the Day 1 of the @mastercardindia #IraniCup at 381/3 against Madhya Pradesh. 👍 👍 #MPvROI Here's how the action unfolded 🎥 🔽https://t.co/vb9S2mj6lp pic.twitter.com/4Das4pQgIz — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 1, 2023

