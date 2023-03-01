Cheteshwar Pujara was left completely bamboozled after a delivery by Nathan Lyon pitched outside off stump and spun back sharply to knock out his middle and leg stump during Day 1 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test 2023 on March 1. The right-hander, batting on 1, opted to play a shot through the off-side, but the ball kept low and came back into disturb the woodwork behind him. India were eventually bowled out for just 109 runs, with Lyon taking 3/35. Matthew Kuhnemann, who made his debut in the last match, scalped his maiden five-wicket haul. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023: Surfaces Like Indore Pitch Are Not Good for Test Cricket, Says Former Australian Batter Matthew Hayden.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Dismissal Video

