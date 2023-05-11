Yuzvendra Chahal now holds the historic feat of scalping the highest number of wickets in IPL history. The leg-spinner reaches the mark of 184 wickets in just 143 games. He gets his 184th wicket by dismissing Nitish Rana, who gets caught in the deep square leg boundary. With this wicket, Chahal now leapfrogs the previous leading wicket taker Dwayne Bravo.

Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in IPL History

