MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni celebrates her 7th birthday today (February 06, 2022). On her special day, Chennai Super Kings and several fans wished Ziva Dhoni as she turned a year older.
CSK's Wish
Happy 7, Ziva! Superbirthday to our chutty thalaimagal! 💛#SuperBirthday #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/cbM0Q00xQa
— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 6, 2022
Super Cub
Happy Birthday Super CUB ZIVA 💛#WhistlePodu | @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/iDAklTXXjJ
— CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) February 6, 2022
Happy Birthday Ziva
Ziva Turns SE7EN 👸
Happy Birthday Ziva Dhoni 🎂❤️@MSDhoni • #MSDhoni • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/PoT6ztpt0e
— DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) February 6, 2022
Ziva and Kohli
Happy Bday Ziva❤️ pic.twitter.com/vWbXVxzlC7
— harshini🍂 (@harshiniii_18) February 6, 2022
Princess
Ziva turns SE7EN! Join us in sending lots of yellove to our super cub!🥳💛#Dhoni #ZivaSinghDhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/stc4gMHtjp
— Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) February 6, 2022
