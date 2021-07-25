Indian shooters Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar failed to qualify for the Men's 10m Air Pistol Final.

Shooting: Both Divyansh Panwar (World No. 2) & Deepak Kumar fail to qualify for 10m Air rifle event. Deepak finished 26th (624.7 pts). Divyansh finished 32nd (622.8 pts). Total 47 shooters were in the fray. 8 qualified for Final #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/1LyyL0ASFM — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)