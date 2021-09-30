Finland had an unusual field setting during a European Cricket Championship encounter against England as they started the match with eight slips and a leg slip.

Just one normal day of European Championship Cricket 🙏 Finland start the game against England with EIGHT in the slips, and a leg slip for good measure 😂#ECC21 pic.twitter.com/lnuTv2RwMt — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) September 30, 2021

