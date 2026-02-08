In a nail-biting encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, England secured a narrow four-run victory over Nepal to open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. After being put in to bat, England posted a competitive 184/7, underpinned by half-centuries from captain Harry Brook (53) and Jacob Bethell (55), alongside a crucial late cameo of 39* from Will Jacks. Nepal’s chase was remarkably resilient, led by an 82-run partnership between Rohit Paudel (39) and Dipendra Singh Airee (44), which brought them within striking distance of a historic upset. With 10 runs required off the final over, Sam Curran delivered a masterclass in death bowling, conceding only five runs to deny a heroic late charge from Lokesh Bam (39* off 20 balls). While England walked away with the points, Nepal earned widespread praise for pushing the two-time champions to the final delivery. England vs Nepal Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 5.

Watch: ENG vs NEP Video Highlights

