In a display of cultural appreciation, the commentary panel for the Sri Lanka versus England ODI series arrived at the R. Premadasa Stadium on January 22 dressed in traditional Sri Lankan attire. Former cricketers Russel Arnold, Aamer Sohail, David Gower, and Steve Harmison were among the high-profile broadcasters who swapped their suits for the national dress, including the iconic sarong and tunic, ahead of the SL vs ENG 1st ODI 2026. The gesture has been widely praised by social media users, setting a celebratory tone for the high-profile series ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 co- hosted by Sri Lanka and India next month. SL vs ENG 2026: Sri Lanka Unveils 17-Member Squad for ODI Series Against England.

Traditional Attire For Commentators

New attire for the Comms. It's all Sri Lankan.@RusselArnold69 pic.twitter.com/uuBIHrQvQl — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) January 22, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Roshan Abeysinghe). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

