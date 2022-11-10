Arsenal were knocked out of the Carabao Cup 2022-23 after they faced a shock 1-3 defeat to Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, November 10. Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal the lead in the 20th minute but Brighton fought back with goals from Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey to secure a victory and progress to the next stage.

Arsenal vs Brighton Result:

It ends in defeat in the Carabao Cup. 🔴 1-3 🔵 (FT) pic.twitter.com/BjH6pm8ctw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 9, 2022

Arsenal vs Brighton Goal Video Highlights:

