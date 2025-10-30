Chelsea secured a thrilling 3-4 win over Wolves at Molineux in the ongoing Carabao Cup 2025-26. With this victory, the Blues qualified for the next round of the ongoing EFL Cup. Talking about the game, Andrey Santos (5), Tyrique George (15) and Estevao (41) scored goals in the first half and gave Chelsea a 3-0 cushion. In the second half, Arokodare (48) and Wolfe (73, 90+1) scored, which dragged The Wanderers to level the score. However, Chelsea substitute Jamie Gittens (89) scored the winner as his side survived a thriller. Liverpool 0-3 Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Ismaila Sarr and Yeremy Pino Score as Eagles Eliminate Reds Out of EFL Cup.

Chelsea Move to Next Round in Carabao Cup 2025-26

