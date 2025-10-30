Pep Guardiola's Manchester City defeated Swansea City 1-3 to progress to the quarter-final of the ongoing Carabao Cup 2025-26. Manchester City's Rayan Cherki scored a goal and an assist, whereas Omar Marmoush and Goncalo Franco also found their name on the scoresheet. Pep Guardiola will be happy with their men, with Rayan Cherki, who was returning from injury, scoring a goal and helping with an assist, whereas Marmoush led the attack after Erling Haaland was rested. For Swansea City, Jeremy Doku scored a lone goal. Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Phil Foden and Savinho Score As Cityzens Move into Fourth Round of EFL Cup (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Manchester City Move to Quarter-Final of Carabao Cup 2025-26

A successful trip to South Wales! 💪 pic.twitter.com/nQR8ZnzLpk — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 29, 2025

