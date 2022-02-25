Arsenal scored in the 95th minute of the game to defeat Wolves 2-1 at the Emirates in the latest round of Premier League fixtures. This result saw the Gunners move to within one point of Manchester United in fourth, having played two games less. Mikel Arteta's side came from a goal down with strikes in the final 10 minutes.

