Manchester City ended their 2025 with a win over Nottingham Forest in their final Premier League 2025-26 encounter of the year, edging past the Tricky Trees 1-2 at City Ground. After a goalless first half, Tijjani Reijnders provided Man City with an early lead in the 48th minute, which Omari Hutchinson nullified, scoring the leveller for Nottingham Forest in the 54th minute. Rayan Cherki came to Cityzens' rescue, scoring the winner in the 83rd minute, handing Man City a 2-1 lead, which the club managed to keep until the final whistle. This win saw Pep Guardiola-coached club claim top spot in PL 2025-26 standings, having played one extra match than Arsenal. Erling Haaland Creates History To Become Fastest Player To 100 English Premier League Goals, Achieves Feat During Fulham vs Manchester City PL 2025-26 Match.

Manchester City Ends 2025 With A Win

Wrapping up 2025 with a big three points! 🤩 🌳 1-2 🩶 @okx pic.twitter.com/xexA8MhWIL — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 27, 2025

