Arsenal announce the signing of striker Viktor Gyokeres as they confirm deal with star Swedish striker. Gyokeres will make a move from Portuguese club Sporting to the Premier League club in a deal worth €63 M (with €10m add-ons). He has signed a five-year deal and will wear the No.14 shirt. The 27-year-old striker scored an incredible 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting and will add much needed depth to the offensive threat of Mikel Arteta's side. Football Players’ Union Hits Back at ‘Autocratic’ FIFA and Gianni Infantino in Fallout From Club World Cup 2025.

Arsenal Announce Signing of Viktor Gyokeres

Welcome to Arsenal, Viktor Gyökeres 💪 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 26, 2025

