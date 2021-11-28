There was late drama in Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC clash in Bambolim as Ashique Kuruniyan scored at both ends as the teams played out a 1-1 draw.

FULL-TIME | #BFCKBFC The southern derby ends with a dramatic finish as the two sides share the spoils. #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/jESPibfhN1 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)