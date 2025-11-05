With a place in the semifinals on the line, Bengaluru FC will clash against Punjab FC in a crucial Group C match of the ongoing Super Cup 2025-26 on Wednesday, November 5. The Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, and will commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner, and the Bengaluru vs Punjab FC live telecast will be available on Star Sports India Khel TV channel. Fans in India will have an online viewing option as they can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Super Cup 2025–26 live streaming online will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Mohammedan SC, Gokulam Kerala Eye Redemption; Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC Clash for Supremacy.

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Super Cup 2025-26 Live Streaming Online

The Group C winners will be decided today! 🔝 Watch LIVE 📺#GKFCMSC 🕟 https://t.co/Wc8WryiYKT#BFCPFC 🕢 @JioHotstar & @StarSportsIndia Khel 🎫 Free entry for spectators in the East Stand in Fatorda and the West Stand in Bambolim 🏟️#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9CD2OWzfcW — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 5, 2025

