Bengaluru FC are battling against Mohammedan SC in the Group C match of the ongoing AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 on Thursday, October 30. The Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan SC Super Cup 2025-26 match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda) and will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner, so the Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan SC live telecast will be available on Star Sports Khel TV channel. Fans in India will have an online viewing option too, as they can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan SC Super Cup 2025–26 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website; however a subscription may be needed. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Bipin Singh Scores Brace As East Bengal Beat Chennaiyin FC in Second Group A Encounter.

Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan SC Details

The 4⃣ remaining clubs from Groups C and D get their #AIFFSuperCup campaigns underway today 🙌 Watch LIVE 📺#RUFCKBFC 🕟 https://t.co/V15TWIQKbh#BFCMSC 🕢 @JioHotstar & @StarSportsIndia Khel 🎫 Free entry for spectators in the East Stand in Fatorda and the West Stand in… pic.twitter.com/MZUEVwIAfH — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) October 30, 2025

