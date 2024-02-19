Some bizarre visuals were seen during the Delhi Premier League 2023-24 match between Ahbab FC and Rangers FC as the former scored two seemingly deliberate own goals during the dying minutes of the game. Ahbab FC were winning the game 4-0 when their defenders and goalkeeper started to act suspiciously and play passes between themselves before one of the defenders shot the ball in their own net. This happened twice, once in the 87th minute and once in the 89th minute. The match ended 4-2 with Ahbab FC winning but the act definitely raised the eyebrows of the fans who accused that the match was fixed. I-League 2023–24: Kynsaibor Lhuid’s Brace Helps Shillong Lajong Win Against NEROCA FC.

Football Activist Ranjit Bajaj Alleges the Match Being Fixed

I can guarantee that fixing is rampant in the @FootballDelhi senior premier division- that’s why we true to play In it ever again till they take action- I have been saying it again and again- the most corrupt league In the country - @ILeague_aiff is not behind - referees - team… pic.twitter.com/6VTWDXc90Q — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) February 19, 2024

Delhi Premier League 2023-24 Match Receives Match Fixing Allegations

This is the reality of Indian football corrupted authorities,players,referees,gambling at its peak.THIS IS DELHI TOP LEAGUE fixed at its best there's no reason to play in such environment shame on everybody I can make a thread of such match fixing goals in many leauge DISGRACE! pic.twitter.com/6i8pJsThrH — Srinidhi P (@SrinidhiP18) February 19, 2024

Bizarre Own Goals in Delhi Premier League 2023-24 Match

2 OWN GOALS IN THE LAST 10 MINS TO MAKE IT 4-2 AND YOU ARE TELLING ME ITS POOR QUALITY! pic.twitter.com/rLSVLEGbRD — Srinidhi P (@SrinidhiP18) February 19, 2024

Ahbab FC vs Rangers FC. Delhi Premier League 2023-24 Match

