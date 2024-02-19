Kynsaibor Lhuid scored a brace of goals as Shillong Lajong FC moved to the fifth position in the I-League 2023–24 points table by defeating NEROCA FC by two second-half goals at the SSA Stadium here on Sunday. The SSA Stadium, which is also the home ground of NEROCA FC, brought no luck for the Manipur side, who are now definitely involved in a grim battle with TRAU FC to avoid relegation. ISL 2023–24: Vikram Pratap Singh’s Brace Helps Mumbai City FC Gain Three Points Against Bengaluru FC.

Having managed only seven points from 14 outings, NEROCA FC are definitely in deep trouble and need to improve dramatically in the remaining rounds to clamour up the ladder. Sunday’s defeat was their sixth on the trot. Shillong Lajong FC have surely heaved a sigh of relief for managing to grab the full three points after being defeated in their last two outings.

Their tally of points has now gone up to 22 from 14 matches, placing them behind serious title hunters Mohammedan Sporting, Gokulam Kerala FC, Sreenidi Deccan and Real Kashmir FC.

