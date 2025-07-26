Top-placed Brazil women's national football team will take on the Colombia women's national football team in Group B (first round) of the Copa America Femenina 2025 on July 26. The Brazil vs Colombia match is set to be hosted at the Ciudad Deportiva Independiente del Valle stadium and will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans, the Brazil vs Colombia America Femenina 2025 football match will not be available as a viewing option on TV in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. In good news for fans, the live streaming online viewing option for the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America Femenina 2025 match will be available on the CopaAmerica YouTube channel in India. Paraguay 1-4 Brazil, Copa America Femenina 2025: Yasmim Scores Brace, Amanda Gutierres and Duda Sampaio Find Net Each As Selecao Breeze Past Las Guaranies To Qualify For Semi-Finals.

Se cierra la fase de grupos con el último boleto a semis en juego 🔥🎟️#CopaAmericaFEM — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) July 25, 2025

