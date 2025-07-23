In a one-sided contest in the Copa America Femenina 2025 Group B, Brazil women's national football team continued their winning streak and breezed past Paraguay women's national football team, with a comfortable 4-1 win, and qualified for the semi-finals. Yasmim opened the score for Brazil in the 27th minute, and then doubled it with her second goal in the 39th minute. The second half started on the wrong note for Paraguay, who were down to 10 with Camila Belen Arrieta Gomez getting a red card in the 50th minute. Amanda Gutierres struck the third goal for Brazil, but Claudia Martinez Ovando hit back for Paraguay with her goal as well. Duda Sampaio scored the fourth and final goal for Selecao, who have moved to the knockouts of the Copa America Femenina, while Las Guaranies need to win all their remaining matches to qualify for the semifinals. Argentina Women 1-0 Peru Women, Copa America Femenina 2025: Yamila Rodriguez Scores Late Winner As La Albiceleste Dominate to Book Semi-Final Berth.

Brazil Breezes Past Paraguay

Brazil lights up the night with pure football once again. pic.twitter.com/uoM8UK2H78

— CONMEBOL Copa América™️ ENG (@copaamerica_ENG) July 23, 2025

