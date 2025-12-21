Aiming for their sixth win in a row, third-place Aston Villa will take on Manchester United at home in the Premier League 2025-26 match on December 21. The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham and commences at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Premier League 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester United live telecast on its Select TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Aston Villa vs Man United EPL live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal On Top of Points Tally Heading into Christmas; Liverpool, Manchester City Secure Big Victories.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online

On the road for our next #PL test 🟣 pic.twitter.com/86I9ymyRwk — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 21, 2025

