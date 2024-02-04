Sreenidi Deccan and Churchil Brothers will clash in the decisive I-League 2023-24 match on Sunday, February 4. Churchil Brothers vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League 2023-24 match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Churchil Brothers vs Sreenidi Deccan match in I-League 2023-24 will not be live telecasted. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Churchil Brothers vs Sreenidi Deccan match on the FanCode app and website. The Indian Football Official YouTube channel will not telecast the match live. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC Take on Revamped Jamshedpur FC.

Churchil Brothers vs Sreenidi Deccan, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

