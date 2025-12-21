Looking to stretch their lead up top, Arsenal will visit Liverpool to take on Everton for an away Premier League 2025-26 match on December 21. The Everton vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at Hill Dickinson Stadium in London and commences at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Premier League 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Everton vs Arsenal live telecast on its Select TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Everton vs Arsenal EPL live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Arsenal Can Win EPL 2025-26 Title, Former Manchester United Legend Rules Out Red Devils From English Premier League Race.

Everton vs Arsenal Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Everton 🕗 8pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟️ Hill Dickinson Stadium 🤝 @Airwallex pic.twitter.com/uhIYOpDTIO — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)