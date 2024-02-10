Namdhari will face off against Churchill Brothers in the I-League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 10. Churchill Brothers vs Namdhari I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Churchill Brothers vs Namdhari match is likely to be telecasted live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. I-League 2023–24: Late Strike by Rajasthan United’s Debutant Marin Mudrazija Upsets Real Kashmir.

Churchill Brothers vs Namdhari

