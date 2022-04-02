Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Manchester United's Premier League 2021-22 clash against Leicester City on Saturday due to illness. The Portuguese forward's absence would surely be a setback for Manchester United, who are aiming to fight for a top-four place on the Premier League points table. Manchester United made this announcement on social media and wished Ronaldo a speedy recovery.

