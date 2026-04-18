Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a touching birthday tribute to his youngest daughter, Bella Esmeralda, as she turns four today. The Al-Nassr star posted a heartfelt message on social media, wishing his 'princess' a day 'full of joy' while celebrating the occasion with family. The celebration featured rare family photographs from a pink-themed party. Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, also shared glimpses of Bella’s fourth year on her own profile, highlighting the child’s milestones since her birth in April 2022. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Daughter

Parabéns, minha princesa! 🎂❤️🤍 4 anos cheios de alegria. O pai ama-te muito! #AngelyBella pic.twitter.com/smPKEV6lF9 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 18, 2026

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