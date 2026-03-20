Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has marked the beginning of Eid ul-Fitr 2026 by extending festive greetings to his global fanbase. On Friday, 20 March, the Portuguese forward shared a photograph on social media dressed in traditional Saudi attire, accompanied by an Eid Mubarak message to his followers. The post follows the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. Since his move to Riyadh, Ronaldo has frequently embraced local customs, often appearing in traditional dress during religious and national holidays to honour Saudi culture and traditions. The gesture comes as Al-Nassr prepares for the final stages of the Saudi Pro League season. Lionel Messi Hits 900 Career Goals, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite Club.

Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Wishes

Eid Mubarak to all! 🌙 I hope you have a very special day with your family and loved ones. Wishing you all peace and happiness. pic.twitter.com/pwmmOTBYlp — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 20, 2026

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