Cristiano Ronaldo has gone viral following a playful interaction with a fan during an Al-Nassr warm-up in Riyadh. The Portuguese forward jokingly told a lookalike he was 'very ugly' compared to the footballer. The exchange occurred before a Saudi Pro League clash. Noticing a fan in a Portugal shirt claiming a resemblance, Ronaldo shouted: "Bro, you don’t look like me... you are very ugly!" He then winked at the crowd. The fan reacted with joy, shouting that Ronaldo is the 'best.' This light-hearted moment highlights Ronaldo's humour in Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Daughter Bella ‘Happy Birthday’ As She Turns 4.

Cristiano Ronaldo Trolls Lookalike

Cristiano Ronaldo met his lookalike and immediately cooked him “You don’t look like me, you are very ugly” 💀 pic.twitter.com/k7VcbetDZq — Insane Clips (@StreetFightsHQ) April 17, 2026

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