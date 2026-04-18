The Colorado Rapids host Inter Miami at Empower Field at Mile High in a landmark 30th-anniversary fixture for the Denver club. Both sides enter the MLS 2026 match level on 12 points, but the visitors arrive under significant transition following the sudden departure of head coach Javier Mascherano this week. Lionel Messi Acquires Spanish 3rd Division Club UE Cornella.

Interim boss Guillermo Hoyos takes charge of a Miami side. However, for fans, Lionel Messi remains the focal point for the defending champions.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Colorado Rapids Miami vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?

Global football icon Lionel Messi is expected to feature for Inter Miami as they take on the Colorado Rapids at a sold-out Empower Field at Mile High.

Despite concerns regarding the high altitude and a busy schedule ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the Argentine captain was not listed on the official availability report released on Friday, clearing the way for his first-ever appearance in Colorado.

Inter Miami supporters received a major boost as Messi, currently joint-top of the team’s scoring charts with five goals this season, arrived in Denver without any reported injury setbacks. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr Come Together for LEGO’s Viral FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign.

There had been speculation that the 38-year-old might be rested due to the challenging playing conditions at 5,280 feet above sea level and the cooler mountain climate.

Meanwhile, Hoyos faces a tactical dilemma in his debut match: whether to start Messi alongside Germán Berterame in a traditional front two or deploy him as a 'false nine', a system that proved highly effective in Miami's recent fixture against Austin FC. The interim boss will also have to shore up a defence that has conceded 12 goals in seven matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).