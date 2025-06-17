The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump received a surprise gift from Portugal's legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Donald Trump was gifted a jersey signed by Cristiano Ronaldo and presented to the US president by Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada at G7 summit. The jersey gifted to Trump had a special message, besides the autograph from CR7. The special message was “To President Donald J. Trump, Playing for Peace.” Trump aide Margo Martin posted on X about the gift. Madrid Court Convicts Four Fans for Hate Crime Against Brazil Winger Vinicius Junior.

Donald Trump Receives Signed Cristiano Ronaldo Jersey:

