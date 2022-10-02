Conor Gallagher produced a stunner towards the end of the game as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League to hand Graham Potter his first win as the manager of the team. Crystal Palace took the lead in this game, riding on a goal from Odsonne Edouard before Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang levelled things for his side. The match was locked in at 1-1 before Gallagher scored against his former side to give Chelsea the win and much-needed three points. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea:

