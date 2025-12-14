Looking to cut down Arsenal's lead, Manchester City will visit London to play Crystal Palace for their Premier League 2025-26 match on December 14. The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 match is set to be played at Selhurst Park, and it will start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Premier League 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live telecast on its Select TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Crystal Palace vs Man City EPL live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Premier League 2025–26: Arsenal Edge Past Wolves To Go Five Points Clear in PL Standings.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming

A showdown at Selhurst Park! 👊 pic.twitter.com/HShDFHnpvZ — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)