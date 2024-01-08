Arsenal in the home game was unable to hold on and lost the first third-round game of FA Cup 2023-24 against Liverpool by 0-2. Both of the sides were playing almost equally and Arsenal also had the ball for more time but were unable to use the opportunity to turn it into a goal. The deadlock was broken in the 80th minute of the game when Jakub Kiwior from Arsenal went on to score an own goal and helped Liverpool go ahead. Then Luis Diaz turned up in stoppage time and scored a goal to give a two-goal lead to Liverpool. FA Cup 2023–24: Chelsea Enters Fourth Round With Comfortable Win Against Preston North End; Aston Villa and Newcastle United Also Advance.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Highlights

