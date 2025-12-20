Looking to move into the top five, defending champions Liverpool will take on Tottenham Hotspur in an away Premier League 2025-26 match on December 20. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and commences at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Premier League 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Tottenham vs Liverpool live telecast on its Select TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool EPL live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Arsenal Can Win EPL 2025-26 Title, Former Manchester United Legend Rules Out Red Devils From English Premier League Race.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming

🔴 MATCHDAY 🔴 On the road for the final time in 2025 👊 #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/DHwHLpZmlw — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 20, 2025

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