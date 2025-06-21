In a shocking turn of events, the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 winners, Chelsea, suffered a defeat against Flamengo in their Group D FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match at Lincoln Financial Field. Pedro Neto provided Chelsea a 1-0 lead as early as the 13th minute, which remained until the second half before Flamengo made a comeback. Bruno Henrique leveled the score for the Brazilian side, while Danilo provided Flamengo a 2-0 lead. Nicholas Jackson was handed the red card in the 68th minute, reducing Chelsea to 10 men. The final goal came in the form of Wallace Yan's strike for Flamengo, which helped his side notch up a second straight win in the competition and become the first team to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16.

Flamengo Tops Group D

WE ARE THROUGH TO THE ROUND OF 16 OF THE FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/2i05VYFQAk — Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) June 21, 2025

