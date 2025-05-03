Al-Ahil Saudi will face Kawasaki Frontale in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 final match on Saturday, May 3. The thrilling championship encounter between Al-Ahil Saudi and Kawasaki Frontale will be played at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Al-Ahil Saudi vs Kawasaki Frontale live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option as fans can watch the Al-Ahil Saudi vs Kawasaki Frontale live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. Al-Nassr 2–3 Kawasaki Frontale AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Side Eliminated As Tokyo-Based Club Stuns Stefano Pioli and Co.

Al-Ahil Saudi vs Kawasaki Frontale Championship Clash

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)