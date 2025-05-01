Cristiano Ronaldo's dreams of winning the Asian Champions League came to an end as Al-Nassr were eliminated from the AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25 tournament by Kawasaki Frontale by winning the semi-final in Jeddah 2-3. Ronaldo failed twice; first hitting the post and then missing a late chance to level scores, which summed up Al-Nassr's night quite well. Kawasaki Frontale got the lead in the 10th minute as Tatsuya Ito scored a stunning goal, but Sadio Mane quickly leveled for Al-Nassr. However, it was Yuto Ozeki and Akhiyo Ienaga, who struck a goal each to ensure Kawasaki became the fifth Japan-based club to reach the final, where they will face Al-Ahli on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo Performs His Famous Real Madrid Celebration After Scoring in Al-Nassr's 4-1 Win Over Yokohama F Marinos AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Quarter-Final Match (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr Knocked Out

