In a one-sided contest, Saudi Pro League's Al-Nassr thrashed their opponents, Al-Zawra, 5-1 in their Group D AFC Champions League match in Riyadh, to end the league stage undefeated. Kingsley Coman opened the scoring for the homeside in the 12th minute, after which Wesley struck a second goal in the 19th. Abdulelah Al-Amri extended Al-Nassr's lead to three goals in the 29th minute, with Joax Felxi adding a fourth, minutes before the half-time whistle. Ibrahim Gbadomosi did manage to sneak in a consolation goal for Al-Zawraa in the 50th minute. Coman capped off a successful night, slamming home his second goal to earn a brace, handing Cristiano Ronaldo and Co a 4-goal cushion. Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Acquire Two Luxury Villas in Saudi Arabia; Star Footballer Buys Property in Prestigious Red Sea Project.

Al-Nassr Thrash Al-Zawraa

