Arsenal are set to take on AS Monaco in the Emirates Cup final match on Wednesday, July 2, 2023 at the Emirates Stadium. This game will be the final pre-season club friendly match for the Gunners. The game will begin at 10.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). For the fans who were waiting to catch the live telecast of this match will be disappointed as there is no option to catch the live telecast of the match. However, the match will be live streamed on Arsenal’s official app.

Arsenal vs AS Monaco Live Streaming

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 AS Monaco 🕕 6pm (UK) 🏟 Emirates Stadium 📺 Watch LIVE on https://t.co/4KJlfKWFh1 pic.twitter.com/RtXSO4qLXf — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 2, 2023

