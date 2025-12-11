Arsenal have suffered a tough loss against Aston Villa in the Premier League 2025-26 and they will be looking to returning to winning ways as they take on Club Brugge. Club Brugge will host Arsenal in their next game in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on December 11. The Club Brugge vs Arsenal UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Jan Breydelstadion, Brugge, Belgium and will start at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will be able to watch Club Brugge vs Arsenal live telecast on the Sony Sports 1 SD/HD TV channels. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Club Brugge vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid Secure Crucial Victories.

Club Brugge vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The final #UCL nights of the year are here… and they’re certified blockbusters 🍿 Watch the action unfold LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/IiBXnG98nk — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 8, 2025

