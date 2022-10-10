ATK Mohun Bagan are set to square off against Chennaiyin FC in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Monday, October 10. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the game on TV while fans, interested in watching live streaming of the contest, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

