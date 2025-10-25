Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to get off to a winning start in their Super Cup 2025-26 campaign when they take on Chennaiyin FC on Saturday, October 25. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC match is set to be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Super Cup 2025-26 and fans can watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC live telecast on its channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat East Bengal to Win IFA Shield 2025; Mariners Win Kolkata Derby Victory on Penalties to Clinch 21st Title.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC

