Atletico de Madrid will be battling against Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game is scheduled to be hosted at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. The Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo clash will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, June 24. Fans in India, will not be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will be able to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match live streaming on the DAZN app and website. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Ilkay Gundogan Scores Brace As Manchester City Cruise Into Knockouts With 6–0 Win Over Al-Ain.

Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Ready for the challenge. pic.twitter.com/vb2n9hQ5qV — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) June 23, 2025

