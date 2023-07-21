Al-Nassr will take the stage alongside Celta Vigo in the Pre-season clash on July 20 (July 21 as per Indian Standard Time) at Estadio Algarve in Portugal. The match will kick-start at 1:00 pm IST. Al-Nassr suffered a comprehensive 5-0 at the hands of Celta Vigo in their previous pre-season game. They would look to make amends in the match against Benfica and get back to winning ways. Unfortunately for the fans, the live telecast of Al-Nassr's pre-season game will not be available in India. However, cricket fanatics in India should not be disheartened as Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel Al-Nassr TV is expected to live stream the upcoming clash. Also, fans in the country can catch all the live updates from pertaining to the game from Al-Nassr's social media accounts. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Benfica, Pre-Season Friendly Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI

Benfica vs Al-Nassr Live

المباراة الوديـة الرابعـة 💛 📍 | معسكر #النصر_في_البرتغال 🇵🇹 🆚 | #النصر_بنفيكا البرتغالي ⏱️ | العاشـرة والنصف بتوقيت مكة المكرمة 📺 | SSC Sports 🇸🇦 & Sport TV 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/iJeuYtPznw — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) July 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)