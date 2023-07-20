Cristiano Ronaldo will be one of the players in focus when Al-Nassr take on Benfica in a pre-season friendly match on Friday, July 20. The Saudi Pro League club was handed a 0-5 thrashing at the hands of La Liga outfit Celta Vigo in their last match and despite Ronaldo playing and the addition of Marcelo Brozovic in midfield, the side could do little to put up a fight in the match. Another tough challenge awaits Al-Nassr as they lock horns with Benfica, with both teams expected to put up a good show at the Estadio Algarve. However, fans might wonder if Ronaldo would be featuring for Al-Nassr in this match and in this article, we talk about that. Al-Nassr vs Benfica, Club Friendly 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Football Match Live Telecast On TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

In a recent interview, Ronaldo had talked highly about Saudi Arabian football and that he paved the way for a number of top stars of the sport to move to the Middle Eastern country and pursue their club careers there. He also had claimed that he would not move to European football. This season, Saudi Arabian football has seen a number of big names make transfer moves to the Middle East, the likes of which include Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, among others. These matches for Al-Nassr against the top European sides would help them develop massively ahead of the new season. Ronaldo’s club would be up against Benfica, a side which boasts FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Angel di Maria, a veteran who has won several accolades all throughout his career. The presence of such big names makes this contest an unmissable one. Cristiano Ronaldo Claims 'Saudi Pro League is Better Than MLS' After Lionel Messi Inter Miami Move.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Benfica, Pre-Season Friendly Match?

Ronaldo, if all goes according to plan, is set to play the Al-Nassr vs Benfica pre-season friendly match. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was not able to find the back of the net in the last match and he would be desperate to do so this time. Although the challenge of facing a top side like Benfica would be far from easy, Ronaldo would be expected to lead the way for his team in this contest. He has trained hard with his Al-Nassr teammates as seen from updates posted by the club on their social media handles and if there’s no late development in terms of injury, Ronaldo would feature in this contest.

Al-Nassr would next head to Japan after this match against Benfica, which would bring about an end to their tour of Portugal. Tougher sides like PSG and Inter Milan await the Ronaldo-led outfit who would be aware of how crucial this match this in terms of their pre-season preparations.

