Brighton will take on Liverpool in the English Premier League 2024-25 match on Tuesday. The Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League match will be hosted at the American Express Stadium, Falmer, England. The much-awaited clash will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India, and fans can find live TV telecast viewing options of the Brighton vs Liverpool on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Readers looking for an online viewing option can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool PL 2024-25 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but will require a subscription. Jamie Vardy Bows Out With 200th Goal in Final Game for Leicester City, Says ‘Thank You From the Bottom of My Heart’.

Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League 2024–25

🔴 MATCHDAY 🔴 The champions travel to the south coast for our final away fixture of the season ✊#WalkOn | #BHALIV pic.twitter.com/VgmwOzV7T5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2025

